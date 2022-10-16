Magician OP Sharma dies at 49 in UP’s Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), October 16

Well-known magician O.P. Sharma passed away in Kanpur after a prolonged illness.

He was 49 and breathed his last at a hospital on Saturday night.

Born in 1973 in the Ballia district, Om Prakash Sharma, lived in a house named 'Bhoot Bungalow' in Barra in Kanpur.

He began performing magic at age of seven. By 2018 he had performed at nearly 39,000 shows.

Sharma had contested the Assembly elections from Govind Nagar on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2002, but in 2019 he joined the BJP.