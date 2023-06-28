Maharashtra cabinet gives nod for renaming Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Savarkar, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link after Vajpayee

Mumbai, June 28
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday gave nod to rename the Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The decisions were taken at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The cabinet gave its nod for a proposal to rename the upcoming Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Savarkar and also decided to rename the MTHL as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Shivdi Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.
The upcoming 17-km sea link will connect Andheri to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link as part of the coastal road. The MTHL will connect Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and is expected to be completed by December this year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya booked for ‘derogatory’ post against Rahul Gandhi
The High Grounds police in Bengaluru have booked a case agai...
Canada to introduce new work permit for US H-1B visa holders
Canada's Ministry of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship ...
Muslim Personal Law Board members huddle to finalise draft opposing UCC to be submitted to law panel
The Board holds a meeting on Tuesday night through video-con...
Stadium did not meet ICC standards, BCCI official says after Punjab minister alleges 'political interference' over Mohali's omission from World Cup fixtures
Shukla says this time 12 venues have been chosen for the cri...
‘Pasmandas': How and why this category of Indian Muslims has become BJP's ‘focus’
‘Pasmanda’ is a Persian word signifying those who are 'left ...