Maharashtra cabinet gives nod for renaming Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Savarkar, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link after Vajpayee

PTI

Mumbai, June 28

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday gave nod to rename the Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The decisions were taken at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The cabinet gave its nod for a proposal to rename the upcoming Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Savarkar and also decided to rename the MTHL as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Shivdi Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.

The upcoming 17-km sea link will connect Andheri to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link as part of the coastal road. The MTHL will connect Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and is expected to be completed by December this year.