Mahakal temple priests want Zomato to withdraw ‘offensive’ ad featuring Hrithik Roshan

Ujjain (MP), August 20
Two priests of the famous Mahakal temple of Ujjain on Saturday demanded that online food delivery firm Zomato withdraw an advertisement featuring Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as it offends Hindu sentiments.
In the ad, Roshan says he felt like having a “thali” (food platter) in Ujjain so he ordered from “Mahakal”.
The Mahakaleshwar or Mahakal temple of Shiva in Ujjain is one of twelve ‘Jyotirlingas’ which attracts devotees from across the country.
Priests of the temple Mahesh and Ashish said Zomato should withdraw the advertisement immediately and tender an apology.
Devotees are served ‘prasad’ on a thali and the ad hurts the feelings of Hindus, they claimed.
They also approached Ujjain district collector Ashish Singh who is the chairman of the Mahakal temple trust and sought action against the company so that no one mocks the Hindu religion again, the priests said.
Speaking to reporters, Singh termed the ad as “misleading”, saying that the temple offers free meals as ‘prasad’ and it is not sold.
