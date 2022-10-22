Maharashtra government restores general consent to CBI to probe cases

PTI

Mumbai, October 21

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has reversed the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation's decision of withdrawing the general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases in the state.

The Shinde government restored the general consent given to the central probe agency, an official said.

CM Shinde cleared the proposal of the home department headed by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reverse the decision of MVA government to withdraw the general consent to the CBI to probe cases in the state, the official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) told PTI.

With the reversal of this decision, the CBI will no longer require permission of the state government to step in, he said.

On October 21, 2020, the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had withdrawn the general consent to the CBI under the contention that the central government was misusing central probe agencies to settle political scores.

Meanwhile, a special action plan for the permanent benefit of farmers will be prepared soon along with a host of measures that have been taken for the development of the agriculture sector in the last three months, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in Nashik on Friday.

He was addressing an event to mark the start of the cane crushing season of Nashik Cooperative Sugar Factory in Palse here.

"After coming to power in the state (on June 30), our government has taken 72 big decisions. These include Bhuvikas Bank loan waiver of Rs 964 crore. We have also changed the criteria for compensation for crop damage due to heavy rains. The aid for loss due to the rain has been increased to Rs 15,000," he said. "Our government fully supports farmers and a special action plan for permanent benefit of farmers will be prepared soon," he added.