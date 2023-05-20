 Maharashtra government to hike aid for couples in mass marriages to Rs 25,000, says CM Shinde : The Tribune India

Maharashtra government to hike aid for couples in mass marriages to Rs 25,000, says CM Shinde

Shinde was speaking at a mass marriage event in Palghar district, where at least 325 couples tied the knot in his presence

Maharashtra government to hike aid for couples in mass marriages to Rs 25,000, says CM Shinde

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said mass marriages were the need of the hour, as people cannot afford big weddings. Pic credit- Twitter/@mieknathshinde



PTI

Palghar, May 20

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the financial assistance provided to couples in mass marriages will be increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

Shinde was speaking at a mass marriage event in Palghar district, where at least 325 couples tied the knot in his presence.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said mass marriages were the need of the hour, as people cannot afford big weddings.

The government will hike the financial assistance provided to eligible couples during mass marriages to Rs 25,000 from the present Rs 10,000 and directives will be given to the concerned officials regarding the same, he said.

Speaking about developmental projects in the district, Shinde said a 150-bed ESIS Hospital is coming up in the region, which will cater to the working class.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) will carry out various projects to develop Palghar, he said.

The chief minister also met with representatives of the Tarapur Industrial Manufacturers Association in Boisar and discussed issues related to industries in the area.

Talking to reporters, Shinde said his government was “pro industry” and its policies were in favour of industries and their growth.

The government will ensure better infrastructure and facilities for industries to ensure that they do not face any problems, he said, adding that he has instructed industries in the district to provide jobs to locals.

#Eknath Shinde #Maharashtra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

DGCA amends rules for grant of civilian pilot’s license to defence personnel

2
Nation

‘Can only plead and beg as a father’: Sameer Wankhede cites Shah Rukh Khan’s chat; says he praised my integrity, deplored political involvement

3
Diaspora

Indian-American high schooler wins top computer science award

4
Nation

Canada-based terrorist's 2 aides held at Delhi airport

5
Diaspora

With arrest of Indian mom, mystery of newborn girl shockingly left to die in forest solved in US

6
Delhi

Centre brings ordinance to set up panel on Delhi services days after Supreme Court order

7
Punjab

Bid to free 45,000 acres of prime land in Punjab

8
Nation

RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation

9
Trending

‘Chip masterstroke’: Netizens fuel laughter riot as Rs 2000 notes are withdrawn

10
Himachal

NMC withholds recognition to Mandi medical college

Don't Miss

View All
Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Kangra tea leaves for European markets
Himachal

Kangra tea leaves for European markets

Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Top News

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

The move comes a day after the Centre promulgates an ordinan...

Services row: Delhi Government will challenge Centre's ordinance in Supreme Court, says Kejriwal

Centre’s ordinance ‘unconstitutional’, will challenge it in Supreme Court: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Calling ordinance an attack on federal structure, he said he...

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government gives ‘in-principle’ nod for 5 guarantees in first Cabinet meet

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government gives ‘in-principle’ nod for 5 guarantees in first Cabinet meet

To cost exchequer Rs 50,000 crore annually

PM Modi meets Ukranian President Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 summit in Hiroshima

India will do whatever possible to find solution to Ukraine conflict: PM Modi to Zelenskyy

It is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders af...

Drugs-on-cruise: CBI questions former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede for more than 5 hours in 25-crore bribery case

Drugs-on-cruise: CBI questions former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede for more than 5 hours in 25-crore bribery case

Wankhede on Friday got relief from Bombay High Court which d...


Cities

View All

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

SGPC executive meet today; speculation rife, Akal Takht chief may be replaced

Simranjit Singh Mann urges SGPC: Set up Panthic channel to telecast Gurbani from Golden Temple

2 Pakistani drones downed by BSF along International Border in Punjab's Amritsar; 2.6 kg drugs seized

325 meters found stashed in Amritsar; PSPCL officials under lens

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Panjab University convocation: VP Dhankhar asks students to keep nation first, awards honorary degrees to Sudha Murty, Ranjan Gogoi

Panjab University convocation: VP Dhankhar asks students to keep nation first, awards honorary degrees to Sudha Murty, Ranjan Gogoi

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi completes PhD in Political Science, gets certificate at Panjab varsity convocation

NGT allows Chandigarh to set aside Rs 282 crore for waste management

Panic as 2 drums explode at Dera Bassi pharma unit

Saint Kabir, Chandigarh: Refusal of recognition to school under Punjab and Haryana High Court lens

Services row: Delhi Government will challenge Centre's ordinance in Supreme Court, says Kejriwal

Centre’s ordinance ‘unconstitutional’, will challenge it in Supreme Court: Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Services row: Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', attempt to snatch power from Delhi govt, says AAP

Delhi ministers protest delay in clearing Services Secy transfer file

Canada-based terrorist's 2 aides held at Delhi airport

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

Man attacks granthi with sharp weapon in Sultanpur Lodhi's Gurdwara Hatt Sahib, nabbed

Youth beaten to death, protesters block NH for 7 hrs

Phagwara gets centre to make youth job-ready

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku gets going, reviews progress on Adampur airport

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Man kills friend in Jagraon, held

Thief lands in police dragnet in Ludhiana

Fresh bids to be invited for treatment of legacy waste near Kakka village

Ludhiana Civil Hospital contractual employees to go on strike

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Punjabi University launches two new programmes

PO nabbed with 110-kg poppy husk in Patiala

Work begins on community centre at Bassi Pathana village

Firm gives Rs 1 lakh for construction of cowshed