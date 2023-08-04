Maharashtra: NDRF's operation to rescue four workers trapped after well cave-in enters 4th day

Pune, August 4
The National Disaster Response Force's operation to rescue four workers, who are feared trapped after soil caved in during the construction of a well in Maharashtra's Pune district, continued on the fourth day, an official said.
The incident occurred at Mhasobachi Wadi village in Indapur tehsil on Tuesday evening.
The personnel of the NDRF and the local administration are carrying out the rescue operation to bring the trapped workers out, he said.
"Despite the odds, the NDRF personnel are working continuously to remove the collapsed soil and debris. The work was on at the site with the help of machinery even during the entire night," a senior official of the agency said.
Officials said the site was earlier used for quarrying.
During the construction of the well, the inner concrete wall sank, and those working at the edge of the concrete wall got trapped under the debris, officials said.
