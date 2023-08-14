 Maharashtra: No quarrel in Pawar family so we will meet, says NCP MLA Rohit Pawar : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Maharashtra: No quarrel in Pawar family so we will meet, says NCP MLA Rohit Pawar

Maharashtra: No quarrel in Pawar family so we will meet, says NCP MLA Rohit Pawar

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar are believed to have met at residence of a businessman in Pune on August 12

Maharashtra: No quarrel in Pawar family so we will meet, says NCP MLA Rohit Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and party MLA Rohit Pawar. PTI File



PTI

Latur, August 14

There may be differences in ideology and thoughts of Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar and his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar but familial relations remain strong, MLA Rohit Pawar said on Monday against the backdrop of their meeting in Pune a couple of days ago.

Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs had joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2, leading to a vertical split in the NCP founded by Sharad Pawar, who has reiterated on several occasions that he will not align with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking at a press conference here, Rohit Pawar described Sharad Pawar as the “Sahyadri of Maharashtra” who will never bow before “Delhi”, an apparent reference to the Centre and the BJP.

“We can meet because we don't have any quarrel in our family. But when ideology, thoughts come to the fore, there will be conflict. Ajit Pawar has taken a separate decision but there is no difference in the Pawar family. Since we are relatives, we will meet,” the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA said.

“There will be difference between the two Pawars on ideology and thoughts. Sharad Pawar has made it clear he will not go with the BJP. However, the BJP will try to put pressure but we are not concerned,” the MLA asserted.

The “confusion” in the minds of people, apparently due to the meeting on Saturday, will be clear when Sharad Pawar speaks at a rally in Beed on August 17, Rohit Pawar, who is aligned with the party patriarch, added.

The NCP president and the deputy CM are believed to have met at the residence of a businessman in Pune on Saturday.

Visuals aired by regional news channels showed Sharad Pawar arriving at the residence of the businessman in Koregaon Park area at around 1 pm. He left by around 5 pm.

After nearly two hours, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was seen leaving the premises in a car at 6:45 pm while apparently trying to avoid cameras.

#Congress #Maharashtra #Sharad Pawar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Rain mayhem: 51 killed in a day in Himachal, 14 of them in Shimla landslips

2
Punjab

Rain fury: Pong dam records highest ever inflows, water level goes 5 ft above top mark

3
Punjab

Terror module busted in Punjab day before Independence Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital

5
Jalandhar

Body of technician stuck in 70-foot pit for 45 hours retrieved in Jalandhar

6
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line damaged; portion of track left hanging after landslip

7
Diaspora

Indo-Canadian real-estate mogul Daljit Thind honoured with Order of British Columbia

8
Himachal

Monsoon fury: Battered by rain, Himachal crumbles; 48 lives lost in day, 13 in Shimla alone

9
Himachal

No cultural programmes at Independence Day functions in Himachal: CM Sukhu

10
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar slams Randeep Surjewala for calling BJP supporters 'rakshas'

Don't Miss

View All
Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

Top News

Path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace: PM Modi says in his I-D speech

In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement

Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...

One more body recovered from debris of Shimla temple, death toll in Himachal Pradesh rains since Monday rises to 52

3 more bodies recovered from debris of Shimla temple

11 bodies have been recovered from the site of the landslide...

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, attacks Centre

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre

Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...


Cities

View All

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh Singga booked for hurting religious sentiments

BRTS crisis: Even 7 years after launch, Metro bus service yet to be streamlined

Knotty Affair: Webs of dangling wires in Officers’ Colony? Nothing official about it

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Rising Immoral Trafficking cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for norms to run spa centres in Chandigarh

Mohali cops brace for morcha protest today

Probe appointment, reinstatement cases: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Ghaggar river in spate again

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

96-yr-old Partition victim fondly remembers Peshawari Pathans

Probe bribery complaints at SDM offices: Atishi to CS

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After 42-hour operation body of tech helper found

Inspector Manmohan Singh to get Police Medal

Residents of 15 villages asked to vacate houses

Jalandhar District gets 17 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, total now 75

Exotic dragon fruit catches farmers fancy, PAU upbeat

Sutlej swells again, villagers on vigil

Burglar hacks 60-yr-old to death, nabbed

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Sirhind

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over cheques to flood-affected farmers

Teachers question national flag ‘diktat’ in Patiala district

Photo exhibition on partition horrors