Maharashtra political developments: Sharad Pawar undeterred, claims Raut; says this ‘circus’ won’t last long

PTI

Mumbai, July 2

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar is undeterred by the split in his party and can start afresh.

VIDEO | "Most of the NCP leaders are with Sharad Pawar. We won't recognise the oath-taking ceremony that took place at Raj Bhavan," says NCP spokesperson Mahesh Bharet Tapase on NCP leader Ajit Pawar taking oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/7CtRgW2fkH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2023

In a day of massive political developments, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government along with several of his colleagues.

In a tweet, Raut said, "I just spoke with NCP Sharad Pawar. He said he is firm and people's support is behind us. We can make a fresh start with Uddhav Thackeray.” Raut said people of Maharashtra will not tolerate such a "circus", an apparent reference to government formation through vertical splits in political parties, for long.

"Some people seem to be determined to completely spoil Maharashtra's politics. Let them proceed on their chosen path," said Raut, in an apparent reference to Ajit Pawar, CM Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

#Congress #Maharashtra #Mumbai #sanjay raut #sharad pawar #shiv sena #uddhav thackeray