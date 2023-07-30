Maharashtra: Three armed men rob jeweller of valuables worth Rs 5 lakh in Nagpur

Nagpur, July 30
A woman owning a jewellery shop was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by three men who decamped with valuables worth Rs 5 lakh in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place in Rameshwari locality of the city on Saturday night, an official said.
The victim Shashi Soni closed her jewellery shop around 9 pm and was heading home on her two-wheeler with valuables in a bag, when the three accused tailed her, he said.
The accused allegedly intercepted her and whipped out a pistol and asked her to handover the bag, the official said.
The trio decamped with the bag containing 50 gm gold, 6 kg silver, and Rs 30,000 cash, he said.
The police were immediately alerted and a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
35 killed in blast at political party’s meeting in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded Prime Minister Sh...
Govt failed to control Manipur ethnic strife; PM Modi shows 'brazen indifference': INDIA bloc MPs
21 Opposition MPs submit memorandum to Governor, seek Centre...
Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty
The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...
Army jawan on leave goes missing from J-K's Kulgam, massive search operation launched
His father has appealed to those who might have abducted the...
Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings
Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...