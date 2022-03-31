Maharashtra to lift all Covid-19 restrictions from April 2, mask won’t be compulsory

PTI

Mumbai, March 31

After more than two years, all pandemic-related restrictions including the mandatory wearing of masks would be lifted in Maharashtra from April 2, the state government announced on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters.

“From Gudhi Padwa (Marathi New Year which falls on April 2 this time), all Covid-19 related restrictions under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act will be withdrawn,” Tope said.

Wearing of face mask will be voluntary from April 2, he said.