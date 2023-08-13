Maharashtra: Train runs over RPF jawan at Kasara railway station

Thane, August 13
A jawan of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) died after being run over by a train at Kasara railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.
Head constable Dileep Sonwane (53) was on duty at Kasara station, when the LTT- Kanpur Express arrived at 6.49 am and some passengers called him for help, he said.
Sonawane helped a passenger and was alighting the train, which started moving. He lost his balance and fell in the gap between the platform and the train, the official said.
The train ran over the jawan and he died on the spot, he said.
Sonawane was a resident of Kalyan and is survived by his wife and two children, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...