 Mahatma Gandhi look-alike as ‘Asura’ at Kolkata puja pandal stokes controversy : The Tribune India

Mahatma Gandhi look-alike as ‘Asura’ at Kolkata puja pandal stokes controversy

Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, organisers of the puja, changed appearance of the idol that looked like Gandhi following instructions from police after a complaint was lodged

Mahatma Gandhi look-alike as ‘Asura’ at Kolkata puja pandal stokes controversy

In this combo photo, a Durga idol in which the 'Mahisasura' was replaced by a Mahatma Gandhi-look alike (left) created controversy on the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Sunday, October 2, 2022. Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, organisers of the puja, changed the appearance of the idol (left) following instructions from the police after a complaint was lodged. PTI

PTI

Kolkata, October 3

A Durga idol in Kolkata in which the ‘Mahisasura’ was replaced by a crudely-crafted Mahatma Gandhi-look alike created controversy on the birth anniversary of the father of the nation.

Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, organisers of the puja near Ruby Crossing in southwest Kolkata, changed the appearance of the idol that looked like Gandhi following instructions from the police after a complaint was lodged.

The organisers said the similarities were “just a coincidence”.

According to mythology, Goddess Durga slew Mahusasur in an epic battle to end his evil reign.

“The Durga idol that was worshipped here initially had a Mahisasur whose face looked similar to that of Mahatma Gandhi. The similarities are just a coincidence. After photos of it went viral, a police team visited the pandal and asked us to change the face,” Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha state working President Chandrachur Goswami told PTI on Sunday.

A journalist had earlier in the day tweeted a photograph of the Durga idol, tagging the Kolkata Police. He deleted the post later, claiming that the police asked him to do so as it might create tension during the festival.

“I have been requested by @KolkataPolice cyber cell @DCCyberKP to delete my tweet on a particular puja in Kolkata as they think it might create tension amid the festivities. As a responsible citizen I abide by their request,” Alt News Senior Editor Indradeep Bhattacharyya said in a fresh post.

Goswami said the organisation didn’t mean to hurt anybody’s sentiments.

“The police asked us to change it, and we obliged. We put a moustache and hair on Mahishasur’s idol,” he said.

The move drew condemnation from various quarters.

“We don’t support what Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha did. We condemn it. We too had differences with Gandhi ji’s views, but this is not a way to protest against it,” said Sandip Mukherjee, president, Bangiya Parishad Hindu Mahasabha.

Political parties such as the Trinamool Congress and the BJP also slammed the alleged depiction of Gandhi as ‘Mahisasura’.

The ruling Trinamool Congress state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said if this was really done, it was nothing but sacrilege.

“It is an insult to the father of the nation. It is an insult to every citizen of the country. What would the BJP say about such an insult? We know the assassin of Gandhiji belonged to which ideological camp,” Ghosh added.

The state BJP too criticised such a representation.

“If such a move had been made, it is unfortunate. We condemn it. This is in poor taste,” BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar told reporters.

Every year, puja organisers choose a theme, mainly social issues, and use their pandals, idols and lighting arrangements to depict it. Many a time, the traditional Mahisasura was replaced by something that represents social evil.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Deepak Tinu fled from CIA in-charge's house while he slept

2
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann govt wins confidence vote; Congress, BJP abstain

3
Amritsar

Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs

4
Diaspora

Century-old ledger on Sikh diaspora found in Australia

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu escaped from house of Mansa CIA incharge

6
Entertainment

Sunny Leone decodes most challenging and fun thing about shooting non-fiction shows

7
J & K

Domestic help behind J-K DG (Prisons)'s murder arrested; initial probe doesn't point towards terror angle, say police

8
Pollywood

Karan Deol says no bigger dream than sharing screen space with father Sunny Deol in 'Apne 2'

9
Nation

35-year-old Maharashtra man suffers heart attack while playing Garba, breathes his last on way to hospital; father dies of shock

10
Nation

Prachanda, 1st indigenous light combat helicopter, inducted into Air Force

Don't Miss

View All
Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

Century-old ledger on Sikh diaspora found in Australia
Diaspora

Century-old ledger on Sikh diaspora found in Australia

Watch: Woman ‘breathes’ life into husband, performs CPR at Mathura railway station
Trending

Watch: Woman 'breathes' life into husband, performs CPR at Mathura railway station

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

Top News

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

Says won’t affect the reservation for Gujjars under the ST c...

Initial probe shows domestic help behind J-K DGP (Prisons)’s death

Domestic help behind J-K DG (Prisons)'s murder arrested; initial probe doesn't point towards terror angle, say police

Accused being questioned

Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief

Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...

Pakistani drone spotted in Punjab's Gurdaspur

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...

Four Punjabis, including eight-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video

4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video

Merced County Sheriff's Office says Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen K...


Cities

View All

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Anniversary : Farmers burn Centre’s effigies in Amritsar, demand sacking of Ajay Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Anniversary : Farmers burn Centre's effigies in Amritsar, demand sacking of minister Ajay Mishra

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

Farmers' protest: Rail traffic hit in Amritsar, passengers suffer

Waris Shah's Heer signifies true Punjab, punjabiyat, says Surjit Patar

Peeved over police 'inaction', man snatches guard's rifle in Dhariwal

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Battered by monsoon rain, city cycle tracks lose traction

Battered by monsoon rain, Chandigarh cycle tracks lose traction

Light combat helicopter to make public debut at Chandigarh air display

Three directors of GBP Group declared proclaimed offenders

Pick up-drop off: Railway not to extend 6-min free window at Chandigarh Railway Station

Fearing penalty, cabbies avoid long halts at Chandigarh Railway Station

Delhi Police arrest 4 Popular Front of India members under UAPA

Delhi Police arrest 4 Popular Front of India members under UAPA

Delhi cops book PFI under UAPA

2 labourers die in G’gram building collapse

L-G takes exception to Kejri’s absence at Rajghat on Oct 2

‘Path of truth not easy’: Kejri wishes Jain on birthday

Farmers hold 3-hr ‘rail roko’ protest

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers hold 3-hr ‘rail roko’ protest in Jalandhar

BJP accuses AAP of misleading Punjab Governor

Samples from sweet shops collected in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Local effigy makers face fiscal hardships due to low demand

Kapurthala DC issues notice to SDE for 'wrong report' on stubble burning

Now, cameras on wheels to keep tab on criminals in Ludhiana district

Now, cameras on wheels to keep tab on criminals in Ludhiana district

3 drug smugglers arrested in Moga; opium and heroin seized

4 of vehicle thieves' gang held in Ludhiana

Three drug peddlers land in Ludhiana Police net

Two booked for minor's gang rape

Day after peddler’s escape, 4 Patiala Central Jail officials face music

Day after peddler’s escape, 4 Patiala Central Jail officials face music

PRTC staff lock Patiala bus stand gate, stage sit-in

13 nabbed for gambling at Sanauri Adda in Patiala; found selling fake govt lottery tickets

Revised trade licence fee yet to be notified

Segregate wet & dry waste: Patiala DC to locals