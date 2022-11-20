 Mahatma Gandhi wanted Congress to quit as political party and instead work for social and moral freedom post-Independence: Ram Madhav : The Tribune India

Mahatma Gandhi wanted Congress to quit as political party and instead work for social and moral freedom post-Independence: Ram Madhav

Speaking at the litfest ‘Sahitya Parab 2022’ in Raipur, he also claimed since Congress leaders had stopped paying heed to Gandhiji, this suggestion was not acceptable to them

Mahatma Gandhi wanted Congress to quit as political party and instead work for social and moral freedom post-Independence: Ram Madhav

BJP leader Ram Madhav. File photo



PTI

Raipur, November 20

Mahatma Gandhi believed India became “politically free” on August 15, 1947, and wanted Congress to work for attaining social, economic, and moral freedom instead of working as a political party, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav said on Sunday.

Speaking at the litfest ‘Sahitya Parab 2022’ in Raipur, he also claimed since Congress leaders had stopped paying heed to Gandhiji, this suggestion was not acceptable to them.

In a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, he said Mahatma Gandhi’s wish to dissolve Congress seems to be fulfilled by another Gandhi.

“When India got freedom on August 15, 1947, everyone called it ‘azadi’ and ‘swatantratra’ (Independence). But Mahatma Gandhi was the only person who denied saying this and said India became politically independent,” Madhav said.

Three days before Mahatma Gandhi’s death (he was assassinated on January 30, 1948), he dictated a proposal that he wanted to get passed in the next convention of the Indian National Congress. However, that convention was not held as Gandhiji was assassinated, Madhav said.

“In that proposal, Gandhiji had written India has attained only political freedom but social, economic and moral freedom are yet to be achieved in the Indian society,” he said.

Madhav said Gandhiji had suggested launching another movement (to attain social, economic and moral freedom) and keep it out of the purview of politics, and therefore, Congress had to quit as a political party.

“Congress leaders had stopped paying heed to Gandhi ji and therefore this suggestion was not accepted by them. (Mahatma) Gandhi ji’s wish to dissolve Congress seems to be fulfilled by another Gandhi,” he said.

Speaking as the chief guest, Madhav hailed the Chhattisgarh government’s ambitious ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’ (the route taken by Lord Ram on his way to the 14-year exile) project.

Without taking names, Madhav said the exile of Lord Ram was an example of political sacrifice but in Chhattisgarh, “he is not ready to quit”.

Madhav said he had seen big hoardings of ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’ renovation work in Raipur which is good as the country’s heritage needs to be protected and rejuvenated.

“However, Lord Ram’s exile was an example of political sacrifice by him but here he is not ready to quit,” he said without naming anyone.

Madhav was apparently referring to a power tussle between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his cabinet colleague TS Singh Deo over a purported agreement to share the post of the chief minister.

As per mythology, the ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’ is the route taken by Ram on his way to the 14-year exile. It is believed that lord Ram had spent most of his time during exile in Chhattisgarh.

To keep the memories of contexts related to Lord Ram and Mata Kaushalya alive, the state government has undertaken the ‘Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit’ project and has started developing nine places falling on the route as tourist destinations in the first phase.

#BJP #Congress #Mahatma Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital

2
Punjab

PAU alumnus Prof H Deep Saini appointed Vice-Chancellor of Canada's prestigious McGill University

3
Patiala

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

4
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

5
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

6
Impact Feature

Black Bird 4K Drone : (2022 Warning!) Untold Truth About BlackBird 4K Drone?

7
World

'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

8
Nation

Retired Punjab cadre IAS officer Arun Goel appointed Election Commissioner

9
Punjab

Punjab sits on subsidy to manage paddy straw, adds fuel to farm fires

10
Nation

US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

COP27 climate summit: Countries approve 'loss and damage' fund to help poor countries

COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund, but contentious issues remain

Evokes mixed response as no clarity on terms of funding arra...

CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves

CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves

The structure of legal profession is patriarchal, caste-base...

Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll wit...

Positive energy generated due to Bharat Jodo Yatra undone by Rahul’s criticism of Savarkar: Sanjay Raut

Positive energy generated due to Bharat Jodo Yatra undone by Rahul’s criticism of Savarkar: Sanjay Raut

Questioned why Rahul Gandhi was raking up issues which touch...

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2...


Cities

View All

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

Punjabis should feel proud of glorious cultural heritage inherited by them: CM

Shiv Sena leader Harvinder Soni arrested in Gurdaspur

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

GMADA told to end traffic bottlenecks, upgrade infra

Over 24K apply for 89 posts at Chandigarh Housing Board

Shoddy cable removal work irks Chandigarh residents

Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joins AAP ahead of Delhi MC polls

Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joins AAP ahead of Delhi MC polls

Investigate all those meeting Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari to probe agencies

Shradha murder case: Delhi Police call 3 persons in Maharashtra to record statements

Mob of students beats pregnant dog to death in Delhi, video goes viral on internet

Don’t vote for those who want to stop welfare work in Delhi: Kejriwal’s MCD poll pitch

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Nawanshahr teachers help prepare English workbooks

Cops crack whip on drug peddlers, three arrested

Surjit Academy beat Roundglass to lift Mahinder Munshi hockey trophy

On the run since 2016, PO held

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

Stubble burning incidents down 55% than last year in Ludhiana district

NCB raids money changer’s shop in Ludhiana

Man held with 410-gm heroin

One tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

40 primary health centres to be converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala district

4K bills pending at Patiala Civil Surgeon’s office

Two arrested for smuggling liquor