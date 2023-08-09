Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson detained in Mumbai over 'Quit India' march

Mumbai, August 9
Exactly 81 years after Mahatma Gandhi was targeted by the British Police on the Quit India Day, (August 9, 1942), his great-grandson Tushar A Gandhi suffered a similar fate here on Wednesday.
Around dawn, as Tushar prepared to go to the historic August Kranti Maidan in south Mumbai to pay homage to the martyrs of the Quit India Movement, he was halted in his tracks by the Santacruz Police right outside his home.
"As I was leaving to commemorate August Kranti Day, the Santacruz police stopped and detained me, citing 'law and order'…I am currently at the Santacruz police station," Tushar Gandhi told IANS.
This is the first time in his life that Tushar has been subjected to such action by the police who waited outside his house since Tuesday night.
"I am very happy as Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba (Bapu and Ba) were also detained on this historic day by the colonial British Police…I am so proud," Tushar Gandhi added.
He said he was not served any notice like some other Gandhians and organisations planning to go to August Kranti Maidan to mark the day, nor has he been slapped with any charges.
"I am just made to sit here… They are treating me very cordially… Apparently, it's under the orders of the Commissioner of Police… As soon as I am allowed to leave, I shall definitely commemorate August Kranti Day and its martyrs," he said.
