Main accused of West Bengal’s Bogtui killings found dead in CBI custody

New Delhi, December 12
One of the main accused of violence in Bogtui village of West Bengal, in which 10 people were killed, is suspected to have committed suicide in the CBI custody, as his body was “found hanging” in the agency’s Rampurhat camp office in Birbhum district, officials said on Monday.
Deceased Lalan Sheikh was arrested by the CBI on December 4 from a hideout along the Bengal-Jharkhand border.
“The body of Sheikh was found hanging in the washroom of the guest house, where we have set up our temporary camp, at around 4.30 pm. We have informed the police and all necessary procedures are being followed,” a senior CBI official said.
The agency has also informed the National Human Rights Commission and judiciary in accordance with the laid down procedure, the agency officials said.
At least 10 people were killed in the arson and violence in Bogtui after the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh on March 21. The CBI has been probing the case on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.
