 ‘Main front’ of all non-BJP parties needed, leadership can be decided later: Nitish Kumar : The Tribune India

‘Main front’ of all non-BJP parties needed, leadership can be decided later: Nitish Kumar

On Wednesday, Kumar met NCP’s Sharad Pawar and CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya

‘Main front’ of all non-BJP parties needed, leadership can be decided later: Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. PTI

PTI

New Delhi, September 7

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday called for a “main front” of all non-BJP parties to take on the ruling alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and asserted that the decision on its leadership can be taken later.

Speaking to reporters after he wrapped up his meetings with several opposition leaders since September 5, Kumar said he had a very positive discussions with them and expressed the hope that they will gradually veer towards having a structured programme and agenda.

Kumar, who last month severed ties with the BJP and formed a new government in alliance with the RJD-Congress-Left bloc, also played down the reservations parties like the AAP and the TRS have about the Congress, saying he has spoken to everyone and they have been responding.

The Janata Dal (United) leader has met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, INLD supremo OP Chautala and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

On Wednesday, he met NCP’s Sharad Pawar and CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya.

To a question about the possibility of a non-BJP and non-Congress “third front”, which was experimented with in the past, he said “If a front has to be made, it will be the main front, not the third front.

“An understanding between the Congress, the Left, parties with socialist background and others will be in national interest. If all non-BJP parties in various states come together, then a good atmosphere will emerge in the country.” In a swipe at the BJP, he alleged it has been running a one-sided agenda and its efforts are mostly confined to stoking tensions in society.

Little work has been done by this government but it puts a lot of emphasis on propaganda and publicity, he said referring to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led dispensation.

Kumar, who first joined hands with the BJP during the Vajpayee-Advani era in 1996, compared the work done by the Atal Bihar Vajpayee-led government with that of the Modi dispensation.

The Bihar chief minister also slammed his former colleague and political strategist Prashant Kishor, who has said that Kumar’s decision to switch alliance will have a regional and not national impact, and called him a “publicity expert”.

Does he know how much work has been done since 2005, he wondered and suggested that Kishor may be working to help the BJP covertly. “’His statements have no meaning,” he said.

After holding talks with Pawar, the JD(U) leader said it is important for the opposition parties to come together first and a decision on its leadership can be taken later. He reiterated that he is not in contention for it.

The JD(U) leader said the time was ripe to present an alternative to the BJP which, he alleged, was “not doing anything for the people”.

“Both Pawar and I are keen to unite opposition forces who are not with the BJP. A leader of the alliance can be decided later. It is important to come together first,” Kumar told reporters after a 30-minute meeting with the NCP supremo.

Kumar has been meeting opposition leaders during his three-day visit to the national capital in a bid to bring them on one platform to take on the BJP.

The Bihar chief minister said he would come to Delhi again to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has been travelling abroad for personal reasons.

“I have met all the people in Delhi and many of them thanked me for coming out of the NDA. Everyone wishes that there should be unity in every state and such an atmosphere will be created in the country in the coming days,” Kumar said after meeting CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharyya, one of his oldest allies.

The JD(U) leader said that everyone is talking about opposition unity and “more than a face, a united front was required for the country”.

“Everyone realises that those who have the power in their hands, they are creating damage everywhere in the country,” he added.

There are 16 MLAs of Left parties in the Bihar Assembly supporting the Nitish government from outside, these include 12 of CPI(ML), two each of CPI and CPM.

After meeting with CPI(ML) General Secretary, Kumar said, “Seven political parties united in Bihar and we are running the government together, while on the other side there is only BJP.” “We had a discussion on how to work for the development of the state with consensus, how to uplift every section of the society and the work has to be done for the welfare of people.” Bhattacharya said they discussed how a united opposition should work towards stopping the BJP’s “bulldozer raj” in the country.

“It is good that Nitishji is trying to get the Opposition together. The way that the BJP is trying to make India a one-party nation, we will have to fight together as one to thwart BJP’s attempt to undermine democracy,” said Bhattacharya.

Though Nitish Kumar has constantly tried to play down the buzz about his prime ministerial bid, there has been a clamour within his party that Kumar is the most appropriate candidate to take on the mantle of the opposition leadership due to his vast experience and clean image.

Asked about his aspirations to become prime minister, Kumar had said on Tuesday, “This is wrong. I am not a claimant for the post, nor am I desirous of it.”

#nitish kumar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Comparison with Sikhs unfair, five Ks recognised for over 100 years: Supreme Court on hijab row

2
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

3
Punjab

High Court raps Punjab over illegal registration of vehicles

4
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Guilty without evidence

5
Entertainment

After half the team of The Kapil Sharma Show decides not to do new season; Archana Puran Singh says Kapil is and will remain at the top of his game

6
Diaspora

On CCTV, Sikh priest attacked in UK ; Manchester police release video, man arrested

7
Himachal

1 of 4 trekkers from West Bengal on their way to Mt Tibba in Malana returns; Manali mountaineering teams leave to trace 3 missing members

8
Nation

India declares state mourning on September 11 as mark of respect to Queen

9
Nation

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

10
Patiala

4 illegally constructed shops demolished in Patiala; mayor, other councillors hold protest

Don't Miss

View All
Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg
Himachal

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

Top News

Crowds cheer King Charles ahead of address to nation mourning Queen

Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived, says Charles in his maiden address as King

Charles will be formally proclaimed as King at the Accession...

India, China to complete disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings in next three days: MEA

India, China to complete disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings in next three days: MEA

Disengagement process started on September 8 and will be com...

Degrees through distance learning to be on par with those obtained by conventional mode

Degrees through distance learning to be on par with those obtained by conventional mode

Decision taken as per Regulation 22 of the UGC Regulations

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

A team of experts from Mercedes-Benz is scheduled to visit M...

BJP makes former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani as in-charge for Punjab, Chandigarh; Biplab Deb for Haryana

BJP makes former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in-charge for Punjab, Chandigarh; Biplab Deb for Haryana

Javadekar will look after party work in Kerala, Sambit Patra...


Cities

View All

‘Her visit meant more than an apology’: Jallianwala trust secy on Queen’s visit to massacre site

‘Her visit meant more than an apology’: Jallianwala trust secy on Queen’s visit to massacre site

Hoax bomb threat to Amritsar school; 4 students involved: Police

Hoax bomb threat: Amritsar school management reaches out to cautious parents

NEET: Amritsar boy secures AIR 269

Baljit Singh Daduwal meets Nihangs injured in clash with followers of Dera Radha Soami

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer’s father

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer's father

PGI chemist served show-cause notice

Injection deaths: PGI chemist served show-cause notice

AIR 7 for Mohali’s Arpit Narang in NEET

Chandigarh gets tough on e-waste disposal

Study tour destinations changed, Chandigarh's 9 AAP councillors pack bags

Fire team to rescue of pigeon entangled in Chinese kite strings in Chandigarh

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Azad market

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten protest

Common University Entrance Test results likely to be declared by September 15

Kejriwal meets Delhi LG Saxena, hopes ‘situation will improve’

DCW issues summons to Delhi Police over video showing children selling liquor

Kids not safe, 2 sexually abused in Nawanshahr

Kids not safe, 2 sexually abused in Nawanshahr

AAP loyalist Jagtar Sanghera appointed Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Phagwara: Power supply to sugar mill colony cut, restored

Kapurthala: Undertrial escapes from Civil Hospital

Don't create confusion on SYL: Manoranjan Kalia to Arvind Kejriwal

ED seizes Rs 32 lakh cash after raids on Punjab AAP MLA Gajjan Majra, others in bank fraud case

ED seizes Rs 32 lakh cash after raids on Punjab AAP MLA Gajjan Majra, others in bank fraud case

Former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu denied bail in corruption case

Ludhiana district tops Punjab in investment, creation of employment, again

NEET: Ludhiana's Yashik Bansal bags AIR 92, Asmita Sharma 128

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Inderbir Singh Nijjar warn Ludhiana MC staff against harassment to public

4 illegally constructed shops demolished in Patiala; mayor, other councillors hold protest

4 illegally constructed shops demolished in Patiala; mayor, other councillors hold protest

Amarinder Singh condoles death of Queen Elizabeth II

Patiala civic body to shift fish market to new site by December-end

Farmers incur losses, seek policy on setting up piggeries

Patiala administration gears up for Ganpati Visarjan