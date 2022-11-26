 Mainpuri bypoll: Shivpal Yadav says Dimple’s phone call prompted him to campaign for her : The Tribune India

Mainpuri bypoll: Shivpal Yadav says Dimple’s phone call prompted him to campaign for her

Veteran leader also said he has told Dimple Yadav to be his witness if Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav does something wrong with him again

Mainpuri bypoll: Shivpal Yadav says Dimple’s phone call prompted him to campaign for her

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia president Shivpal Yadav. File photo



PTI

Mainpuri (UP), November 26

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Singh Yadav has said it was a phone call from “daughter-in-law” Dimple Yadav that prompted him to campaign for her for the upcoming Mainpuri bypoll.

The veteran leader also said he has told Dimple Yadav to be his witness (“gavah”) if Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav does something wrong with him again.

Amid a deteriorating relationship with nephew Akhilesh Yadav, the PSPL chief agreed to campaign for the SP chief’s wife in the Mainpuri bypoll, which was necessitated after party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who represented the seat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, died last month.

Shivpal Yadav said it was a phone call from Dimple Yadav that broke the ice.

“Daughter-in-law called me and said, ‘uncle, I will contest (the bypoll), come with us’, to which I told her to remain my witness and if Akhilesh does anything wrong again, to stand by me.... We will now remain together,” the veteran leader told his supporters while holding informal meetings in Mainpuri on Friday.

A video of Shivpal Yadav’s speech has gone viral on social media platforms.

The support of Shivpal Yadav, a popular leader in the area and a six-term MLA from the Jaswantnagar Assembly seat, which is part of the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, is important for the SP as it faces a stiff challenge from Raghuraj Singh Shakya of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shakya has been fielded by the saffron party to exploit the rift in the Yadav family as he is a former Shivpal loyalist.

The recent bonhomie between Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav, the fourth such instance since they parted ways six years ago, assumes significance as both have been sharing an oblique relationship with each other since 2016.

The problems between them led Shivpal Yadav to float the PSPL in 2018. He even contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Firozabad against the SP.

For the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls held earlier in the year, Akhilesh Yadav had formed an alliance with Shivpal Yadav but given him only one seat—Jaswantnagar—from where the veteran leader contested on the SP’s symbol.

However, after the poll results, the relations between the two soured once again and Shivpal Yadav was also seen siding with the BJP, especially during the presidential election.

While the veteran leader complained about his “neglect” in the SP, Akhilesh Yadav on several occasions highlighted his uncle’s hobnobbing with the saffron party.

Indicating that the younger generation of the Yadav family has to look after the party affairs now, Shivpal Yadav said, “We will contest one or two more elections.” “That is why it is a question of my reputation too. In the absence of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), it is a question of my prestige as well. That is why I request all of you with folded hands to start campaigning,” he said.

The Mainpuri bypoll is slated for December 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

#Akhilesh Yadav

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Health

Maternal obesity during pregnancy impacts offspring's liver, skeletal muscle metabolism, finds study

2
World

How former Pakistan army chief Bajwa's daughter-in-law became billionaire in just a week of her marriage

3
Business

Takeover of NDTV a ‘responsibility’, says India’s richest man Gautam Adani

4
Nation

14 years after 26/11, 8-year-old who nailed Ajmal Kasab now a young woman waiting for govt to keep its word

5
Diaspora

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him

6
Amritsar

FIR filed against four, including 10-year-old boy, for 'glorifying' gun culture in Amritsar

7
Punjab

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold protest march from Mohali to Chandigarh on Saturday; will submit memorandum to Punjab Governor

8
Punjab

NRI wanted for killing Australian woman arrested in Delhi

9
Nation

Shradha Walkar murder: All sessions of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala end; may undergo narco analysis if reports reek of discrepancies

10
Entertainment

Barcelona welcomes its newest fan Raha, shares picture of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter

Don't Miss

View All
Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables
Punjab

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables

Top News

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail super...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

Polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours o...

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him

after killing he buried the body in the sand and tied the do...

2 suspected Pakistani ornithologists spotted near international border in Pathankot; return after BSF opens fire

2 suspected Pakistani ornithologists spotted near international border in Pathankot; return after BSF opens fire

Their movements were trapped in hand-held thermal imaging ca...

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

FIR was filed against four for 'glorifying' gun culture in A...


Cities

View All

MC cracks whip on illegal buildings

Amritsar MC cracks whip on illegal buildings

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

PSPCL officials not depositing replaced goods in stores: RTI

India needs incorruptible young men, women dedicated to serve society: Punjab Governor

Ban 'Dastan-e-Sirhind' film: Dal Khalsa

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

Rival councillors join hands against Chandigarh MC drive to remove hanging cables

Parliament may take up Chandigarh Tenancy Act in December

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

33 farm unions to protest in Chandigarh today

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

Stopped from smoking in store, man fires shot at worker in Gurugram

Noida: Pet dog attacks 2 children in lift, video surfaces

CBI files chargesheet in Delhi excise scam; Manish Sisodia not named

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

13 test positive for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally rises to 388

Kapurthala sees 1,275 farm fires, 20% fewer than last year’s figure, claims Deputy Commissioner

FIR against three for flaunting weapons in Nawanshahr

Jalandhar: Contraband seized in NDPS cases destroyed

737 farmers fined ~16 lakh, 571 blacklisted for stubble burning

737 farmers fined Rs 16 lakh, 571 blacklisted for stubble burning in Ludhiana district

Income Tax raids on jewellers, stores continue on Day 2 in Ludhiana

Ludhiana police hold surprise check at Ghumar Mandi gun house

Rashly driven bus rams into cyclist in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Crackdown on illegal hoardings in Ward 68

Relief after two protests hold city traffic to ransom

Relief after two protests hold Patiala city traffic to ransom

Punjabi University's 5-day book fair a big draw

594 dengue cases reported in Patiala this month: Health Dept

141 units of blood collected at camp in Government Mohindra College, Patiala