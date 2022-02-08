Maj Gen Chhibber takes over as NCC Additional Director General

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

Major General Rajiv Chhibber took over as the 9th Additional Director General of the National Cadet Corps’ Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh Directorate here on Tuesday.

In his 33 years of service, he has held prestigious command and staff assignments, including a foreign tenure as adviser to Commander, Botswana Defence Forces, where he ensured military training on the Indian pattern, thus negating the influence of other Asian countries.

Besides commanding an infantry battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and an Assam Rifles sector in the north-east, Gen Chhibber has held critical assignments at division, corps and Army Headquarters level. A veteran of the 1999 Kargil conflict, he was awarded the Sena Medal for controlling insurgency and trans-border trafficking in the northeast.

The Chandigarh-based Directorate comprises eight Group Headquarters located in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, covering 56 districts and imparts training to almost 1.5 lakh cadets in 2,000 colleges and schools.

