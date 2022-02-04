Maj Gen Korpal is Judge Advocate General of Army

Chandigarh, February 3
Major General Vijay Kumar Korpal has been appointed as the Judge Advocate General (JAG) of the Army. He will be the chief legal adviser to the Army Chief and be responsible for the functions of the Army’s legal department.
Prior to this, he was serving as the Deputy Judge Advocate, Headquarters Eastern Command at Kolkata. He takes over from Maj Gen Praveen Kumar, who has retired. Maj Gen Korpal belongs to Jalandhar and is an alumnus of DAV College, Jalandhar. —
