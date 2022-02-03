Maj Gen Vijay Kumar is Judge Advocate General of the Army

Chandigarh, February 3
Major General Vijay Kumar Korpal has been appointed as the Judge Advocate General (JAG) of the Army. He will be the chief legal advisor to the Army Chief and be responsible for the functions of the Army’s legal department.
Prior to this, he was serving as the Deputy Judge Advocate, Headquarters Eastern Command at Kolkata. He takes over from Maj Gen Praveen Kumar, who has retired.
Maj Gen Korpal belongs to Jalandhar and is an alumnus of DAV College, Jalandhar. He graduated in law from Guru Nanak Dev University’s regional center in Jalandhar in 1987.
