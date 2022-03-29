Majithia moves SC for quashing of FIRs under NDPS

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the NDPS Act, 1985. TNS

IndiGo launches Indore-Jammu direct flight

New Delhi: To enhance regional air connectivity, IndiGo on Monday commenced its new direct flight from Indore to Jammu. The new route was inaugurated by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually. TNS

AIMPLB moves SC against HC’s hijab verdict

New Delhi: The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has moved the SC challenging the Karnataka HC verdict which dismissed pleas seeking permission to wear Hijab in classroom.