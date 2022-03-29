Majithia moves SC for quashing of FIRs under NDPS

New Delhi: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the NDPS Act, 1985. TNS
IndiGo launches Indore-Jammu direct flight
New Delhi: To enhance regional air connectivity, IndiGo on Monday commenced its new direct flight from Indore to Jammu. The new route was inaugurated by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually. TNS
AIMPLB moves SC against HC’s hijab verdict
New Delhi: The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has moved the SC challenging the Karnataka HC verdict which dismissed pleas seeking permission to wear Hijab in classroom.
Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab
Cash-strapped AAP govt may take ordinance route to amend rul...
No long queues, Punjab rolls out 'doorstep ration delivery' scheme
16k mohalla clinics on Delhi pattern
Strike hits banking, transport services
More than 20 crore workers took part in bandh: AITUC
PIL wants Himachal MLAs to pay income tax, not state
High Court issues notice to govt
UK Foreign Secretary to visit India on March 31 amid Ukraine crisis
Talks with Ukraine likely today in turkey: Kremlin