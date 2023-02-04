Major fire at scrap godown in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

Thane, February 4
A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Saturday, but nobody was injured, a civic official said.
The blaze erupted at the godown located in Fatima Nagar area at around 4am, he said.
"After being alerted, four fire engines were rushed to the spot and a firefighting operation was launched. It took around four hours for the fire brigade personnel to bring the blaze under control," he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.
Meanwhile, the fire that had broken out at the dumping yard at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai at around 7pm on Friday was finally doused after around eight hours of efforts, an official of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation fire brigade said.
At least 10 fire engines were deployed to douse the flames, he said.
Nobody was injured in the fire, the official said.
