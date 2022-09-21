 Major Naxal hotbeds in Jharkhand, Bihar free now; LWE area shrinking: CRPF DG : The Tribune India

Major Naxal hotbeds in Jharkhand, Bihar free now; LWE area shrinking: CRPF DG

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says a ‘historic milestone was crossed’ in the internal security domain of the country with this development

Major Naxal hotbeds in Jharkhand, Bihar free now; LWE area shrinking: CRPF DG

Photo for representation. PTI

PTI

New Delhi, September 21

Two large Naxal-affected forested areas in Jharkhand and Bihar have been “completely cleaned off and captured” by the security forces even as the most violence-prone districts under this category have gone down to an all-time low of 25, CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh said on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah later tweeted to say that a “historic milestone was crossed” in the internal security domain of the country with this development.

The CRPF chief told reporters during a press conference here that the ‘Budapahad’ area in Garhwa district of Jharkhand and the ‘Chakrabandha’ jungle area scattered across Gaya and Aurangabad districts of Bihar have been freed from Naxals after joint security forces, under the overall command of the paramilitary force, mounted three special operations beginning April.

He said Bihar is now free from the Naxal menace and the forces can reach any place in either of the two states.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is designated as the lead anti-Naxal operations force of the country and it has deployed close to a lakh troops for this task in about 10 states.

A total of 14 Maoists were killed while 590 were either apprehended or had surrendered during these operations, launched in the two states along with Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The ‘Budapahad’ and ‘Chakrabandha’ areas have been completely captured, completely cleaned by the security forces and we have created bases and a huge number of personnel are camping here now. Day before yesterday, we landed a helicopter in the ‘Budapahad’ area too, Singh said.

Many operations launched here were not successful over the last 30 years as these areas were difficult to reach and mined by Naxals by using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), he said.

He said the forces launched three operations, codenamed ‘octopus’, ‘double bull’ and ‘thunderstorm’, to clear these two areas in Jharkhand and Bihar which have an area of about 4x3 kms and 8x7 kms respectively.

Development works have been launched in these areas in full steam and the state government officials are also visiting these locations. Construction of roads is undergoing at these two locations in full swing, he said.

We have managed to cut off the logistics of the Maoists and funding too, he said adding there was “one source” that helped them in the Jharkhand operation.

We want to ensure that the Maoists get no chance to return in these areas now, the DG said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah complimented the security forces and the CRPF.

“A historic milestone has been crossed in the internal security domain of the country. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, the security forces have achieved unprecedented success in the decisive battle against Left Wing Extremism across the country.

“For this, I congratulate @crpfindia, the security agencies and the state police forces,” he wrote on Twitter.

For the first time, Shah tweeted, permanent camps of security forces have been established by successfully evacuating Maoists from the inaccessible areas of Budhapahad, Chakrabandha and Bhimabandh.

“Under the leadership of @narendramodi ji the policy of zero tolerance of the Ministry of Home Affairs against terrorism and LWE will continue and this fight will intensify further.”

“In these months-long operations in the strongholds of the top Maoists, security forces achieved unprecedented success, in which 14 Maoists were killed and over 590 arrested/surrendered including those Maoists who had bounty of lakhs and crores on their heads like Mithilesh Mahto who had a reward of Rs 1 crore,” the minister said.

The CRPF DG said the forces are undertaking a “decisive battle” in LWE-affected states and the battle in its last stages.

We are working under a special strategy by including state police forces too, he said.

Asked about the scenario in the highest Naxal violence affected Chhattisgarh, Singh said they were “hopeful of getting similar results” in that state too.

This year, during the annual operational campaign of the Naxals, called tactical counter offensive campaign or TCOC, we did not give them “any chance” and there was no casualty of the forces in Chhattisgarh, he said.

We have established as many as 19 forward camps over the last two years in Chhattisgarh and we are making inroads in the Naxal territory there too, Singh said.

The DG said this year, in comparison to 2018, there has been a 39 per cent reduction in the incidents of LWE violence, 26 per cent reduction in the number of casualties suffered by the security forces while civilian deaths have reduced by 44 per cent.

The number of districts reporting LWE violence has decreased by 24 per cent and the number of these districts has been reduced to just 39 (128 police station areas) in 2022, he said.

Of these 39, only 25 are in the category of most violence prone districts, he said adding that the area where Naxals were operating are “shrinking” and in many states they were reduced to be effective in small parts.

Asked about the apprehension or whereabouts of top Naxal commanders like Hidma (of PLGA battalion no 1) and CPI (Maoist) chief Basava Raju, the DG said all these heads were on their radar and Raju was the “number one target.” I believe...like they say in Chess, get the king and the game is over. So, while we are working against all LWE operatives, I am sure when the king is caught, the army cannot fight, he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

2
Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

3
Punjab

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

4
Punjab

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

5
Nation

After Leicester, tension in UK's Birmingham

6
Nation

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

7
Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raises Cyprus after Recep Tayyip Erdogan rakes up Kashmir

8
Patiala

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

9
Punjab

Chandigarh Police use water cannon against BJP leaders holding counter-protest against Punjab govt

10
Himachal

Hills cut illegally in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary RD Dhiman seeks report

Don't Miss

View All
Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games
Jalandhar

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games in Jalandhar

Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Top News

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India, rather than among ‘artificial’ Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...

Punjab govt calls Cabinet meeting after Governor withdraws order summoning special Assembly session

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...

In major crackdown, anti-terror agency raids Popular Front of India leaders

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...


Cities

View All

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

1965 Amritsar Partap Bazar bombing anniversary today: Old-timers recall loss of innocent lives in strike by Pakistan Air Force planes

Tarn Taran: Cop, 5 others thrash PRTC bus conductor

Centre's effigy burnt in Amritsar

Retired IAF officer held hostage in Amritsar, robbed of Rs 12L, Rs 22L jewellery

895 CHB small flats in illegal possession

895 Chandigarh Housing Board small flats in illegal possession

ED attaches assets worth Rs 147 crore of Chandigarh-based realty group GBPPL in cheating case

Chandigarh University video 'leak': CBI probe sought

Chandigarh University video 'leak': SIT members again visit crime scene at university

Electric Vehicle policy: Soon, real-time charging station info on app

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Tussle between Centre and AAP reaches flash-point; Kejriwal says democracy is over

4 killed in Delhi as truck runs over people sleeping on road divider

Major drug haul: 350kg heroin worth Rs 1,725 crore seized by Delhi Police in Mumbai

Traffic snarl on Delhi-Jaipur Highway, commuters stranded for hours

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over ‘property dispute’ in Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

LPU student's death: Kerala friends, neighbours in disbelief

Protest in Lovely Professional University over student's death

Lovely Professional University student ends life by suicide, protest breaks out on campus in Phagwara

Father of Kerala student shocked, says was normal on call

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested in Ludhiana

100 Ludhiana villages drug hotspots, plan in place

Ludhiana village resident held with heroin

10 days on, road caves in again near Ludhiana's Ishmeet Chowk, close shave for commuters

Con man posing as Ludhiana MP’s PA dupes resident of Rs 2.5L on pretext of providing govt job

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

Patiala MC looks for another site to shift out dairy farmers

Swine flu turns fatal for 3rd time in Patiala district this season