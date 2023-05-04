 Majority of net users in India access news online, trust key to drive news consumption: Kantar-Google report : The Tribune India

Majority of net users in India access news online, trust key to drive news consumption: Kantar-Google report

Interest in news consumption is higher (63 per cent) in rural India compared to 37 per cent of internet users in urban centres

Majority of net users in India access news online, trust key to drive news consumption: Kantar-Google report

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, May 4

More than half of internet users in India are consuming news online, and close to half of them consider trust to be the key propeller for driving news consumption, a Kantar-Google report said on Thursday.

The report found that interest in news consumption is higher (63 per cent or 238 million) in rural India compared to 37 per cent of internet users in urban centres.

According to the report, 52 per cent or 379 million internet users in Indian languages access news online through various news apps/websites, social media posts, message forwards, YouTube etc.

“48 per cent say online is more popular in peer circles over traditional TV channels,” the report said.

The report estimates that there are 729 million internet users in India.

Kantar said that it conducted over 4,600 in-person interviews and 64 qualitative discussions across 16 cities to understand the news consumption habits of Indian language digital news consumers aged 15 and above in 14 states across 8 languages.

Video is the preferred format of news consumption for online news consumers followed by text and audio.

Demand for video is the highest for Bengali content (81 per cent), followed by Tamil (81 per cent), Telugu (79 per cent), Hindi (75 per cent), Gujarati (72 per cent), Malayalam (70 per cent), Marathi and Kannada 66 per cent each.

Consumption of text is high for Gujarati and Kannada content at 20 per cent and Marathi at 18 per cent. Audio news content has high demand in Marathi and Malayalam with 16 per cent of online news readers having interest in them.

YouTube tops the chart as a mode to access online news with 93 per cent interest, followed by social media 88 per cent, chat apps 82 per cent, search engines with 61 per cent, publisher news apps or websites 45 per cent, audio news 39 per cent, OTT or connected TV 21 per cent etc.

According to the report, 80 per cent of online news consumers have come across news that looks suspicious and is difficult to tag as real or misinformation.

People use their way to detect misinformation. 43 per cent consider it misinformation if they have received the news via WhatsApp or word of mouth and not found it on any news website, and 40 per cent consider a piece of news about a big incident not heard from anyone else around as misinformation.

For 38 per cent repetition or resurfacing of old news as a current happening is misinformation and for 37 per cent sensationalised news is misinformation.

As much as 70 per cent of respondents read summaries written in less than 60 words, 67 per cent top story headlines and 48 per cent long-form content.

About 25 per cent of online news consumers prefer clips under 60 seconds and 19 per cent prefer watching in-depth clips.

73 per cent of online news readers prefer hyperlocal content.

In the core news segment, entertainment leads the chart with 76 per cent of 379 million online news consumers accessing it. It is followed by crime, and security news of city and locality with 72 per cent interest and 71 per cent have interest in updates of events pertaining to national, state and city headlines.

People consuming news in the Bengali language prefer sports news, followed by weather and air quality updates and national, state and city headlines.

Online news readers consuming content in Malayalam prefer foreign news followed by education and entertainment news.

In the non-core news segment, health and fitness top the chart with 71 per cent interest, followed by technology with 61 per cent interest and fashion with 56 per cent.

People reading news items in Hindi, Kannada and Tamil prefer spiritual and astrology in the non-core segment. In the case of Bengali and Malayalam, news readers’ preference is for travel-related news, and Marathi news readers prefer arts and culture.

Tamil online news consumers access to 6.19 platforms on average, Gujarati 5.73, Kannada 5.68 and Hindi 5.21 platforms.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP

2
Diaspora

Ajay Banga becomes first Indian-American to head World Bank

3
Chandigarh

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

4
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

5
Punjab

‘I tied the bomb on Dilawar’s body’: Beant’s assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana was remorseless

6
Delhi

Wrestlers allege attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 20 new AC buses to ply on 11 long routes from today

8
Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

9
Nation

Supreme Court closes case proceedings before it in view of registration of FIR on women wrestlers' complaints

10
Trending

UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Top News

Manipur violence: Government issues shoot on sight orders

Manipur violence: Government issues 'shoot at sight' orders

Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be de...

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result LIVE updates: Counting for high-stake election to begin at 10 am

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP

BJP Mayor loses own seat in Shimla as Congress wrests contro...

Blame game, political slugfest erupt after wrestlers-police scuffle at Jantar Mantar; grapplers threaten to return awards to government

Blame game, political slugfest erupt after wrestlers-police scuffle at Jantar Mantar; grapplers threaten to return awards

SC meanwhile closed proceedings on wrestlers' petition notin...

Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter with UP Police

Gangster Anil Dujana, accused in 18 murder cases, killed in encounter with UP Police

Dujana was recently released from prison on bail and was try...

Patna High Court stays Bihar Government’s caste survey

Patna High Court stays Bihar Government's caste survey

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has maintained that the state is...


Cities

View All

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

3 miscreants target scrap dealer

Akalis condemn Centre for 'U-turn' on Balwant Singh Rajoana's release

Child rights panel member visits Pingalwara in Amritsar

SGPC to celebrate 300th birth anniv of Jassa Singh Ramgarhia on May 5

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

Chandigarh: 20 new AC buses to ply on 11 long routes from today

Punjab and Haryana High Court stares at crisis, 7 judges retiring this year

Chandigarh Housing Board mulls more spending powers for senior officers

Chandigarh: Mercury up, still 9 notches cooler

Delhi liquor policy: ED files fresh money laundering charge sheet naming Manish Sisodia

Delhi liquor policy: ED files fresh money laundering charge sheet naming Manish Sisodia

Jantar Mantar scuffle: DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets wrestlers, says will take action

SC refuses to interfere with HC order staying trial court proceedings against DCW chief Maliwal in corruption case

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

ED on AAP MP’s notice: Only 1 of 4 mentions in chargesheet wrong

AAP holds meet in private school

AAP holds meet in private school

Fulfilling people’s dreams my sole purpose, says Cong candidate

Thieves decamp with cash, gold

Patchwork ahead of CM’s roadshow

Woman, son shot at in Phagwara village

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

Giaspura tragedy: Depts pass the buck

NGT joint panel to visit site on Monday

Four days on, residents still in shock, await info on toxic gas leak incident

Vigilance questions ex-MLA Vaid for fifth time in DA case

Armed men shoot dead govt contractor in Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

Kin block PSPCL gates seeking jobs, benefits

Wheat arrival crosses last year’s figure

Varsity bureau resumes publication

SKM backs protesting wrestlers, demands arrest of WFI chief