Majority population in India is Hindus: Congress leader Kamal Nath on Hindu Rashtra demand

PTI

Bhopal, August 8

Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday asked whether it is needed to say separately that India is a “Hindu Rashtra” given the fact that 82 per cent of Hindus live in the country.

“World’s largest Hindu population lives in our country. 82 per cent of Hindus reside here. It is not a debatable issue. It is not something to be told. These are statistics...What is the need to say it separately?” Nath shot back when reporters sought his comment on spiritual preacher Dhirendra Shastri’s purported demand to make India a Hindu Rashtra.

The spiritual discourse of Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, was organised on Nath’s home turf Chhindwara which concluded on Monday.

Nath, a former MP chief minister, alleged the government has failed to prevent atrocities against tribals in Manipur and also in Madhya Pradesh.

“There is a raging dispute between tribals and non-tribals even as the country is going to celebrate the World Tribal Day on August 9,” he added.

Nath claimed 15 youths from Anuppur district in MP were thrashed by a private company owner in Gujarat’s Rajkot district on the suspicion of theft.

“They were kept as hostages and four of them sustained serious injuries. A video of atrocities against them also went viral,” he alleged.

Nath asked MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to list steps taken by him so far regarding the “atrocity” committed against tribal youth in Rajkot.

He accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of failing to protect tribals in MP and cited certain incidents including the alleged gang rape of two ST girls in Rewa district and firing on a tribal youth in Singrauli district.

Queried on Congress MLA Umang Singhar’s demand for having a tribal chief minister, Nath said,” Ultimately, it’s the choice of the people who decide the chief minister and everybody knows this”.

The assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due later this year.

