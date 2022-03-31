Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi

BIMSTEC inks agreements on security, tech transfer | Adopts charter to formalise grouping

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called upon members of the BIMSTEC to transform the Bay of Bengal into a bridge of connectivity, prosperity, and security even as the virtual summit hosted by Sri Lanka took some vital decisions to infuse dynamism in its activity.

Ensuring better coordination

A mutual legal assistance treaty on criminal matters is being signed between us. We should move quickly on other similar instruments for better coordination. PM

Addressing only the fifth summit of this 25-year-old grouping via video, PM Modi said the developments in Europe in the last few weeks had raised a question mark over the stability of international order and in this context it had become important to accelerate regional cooperation under the BIMTSEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) umbrella. “Today is the time to make the Bay of Bengal a bridge of connectivity, prosperity and security,” he said while announcing a $1 million grant to augment the BIMSTEC secretariat’s operational budget.

On the security side, Prime Minister Modi said the summit would build on the fourth summit in Kathmandu which had resolved to strengthen the regional legal framework against terrorism and transnational crime.

“During today’s summit, a mutual legal assistance treaty on criminal matters is also being signed between us. We should also move quickly to other similar instruments so that there can be better coordination between our legal systems,” he proposed. The summit’s main outcome was the adoption and signing of the BIMSTEC Charter, which formalises the grouping into an “organisation made up of member states that are littoral to, and dependent upon, the Bay of Bengal”. “Now we should focus our attention on how to make this architecture stronger,” suggested the PM while agreeing with the Secretary-General’s suggestion that an Eminent Persons Group be formed to prepare a vision document.

India and some other countries, frustrated by the obstacles in SAARC’s efforts to promote regional cooperation, have been working to make BIMSTEC the premier vehicle in this regard. The summit also saw adoption of the “Master Plan for Transport Connectivity” which lays out a guidance framework for connectivity-related activities in the region in the future. Three agreements were inked on its sidelines — BIMSTEC Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, BIMSTEC MoU in Diplomatic Training and MoU on BIMSTEC Technology Transfer Facility.

India also announced $3 million to restart the BIMSTEC Centre for Weather and Climate. Separately, MEA official Rudrendra Tandon said the adoption of the charter had given the BIMSTEC an “international personality” which reflected the grouping’s evolution. BIMSTEC cooperation activities will take place in seven pillars with each member country leading one pillar. India will lead the security pillar of the BIMSTEC, he said.

India to head group’s pillar on security

  • BIMSTEC cooperation activities to take place in seven pillars
  • Each member country to lead one pillar
  • India to lead the security pillar
  • BIMSTEC gets a makeover as SAARC fails to show promise

Grants announced

  • India announces $1 mn grant for BIMSTEC secretariat
  • It will also give $3 mn o restart Centre for Weather and Climate

15 combat copters okayed by CCS

Rs 3,887cr cost

  • The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by PM Modi on Wednesday approved the procurement of 15 indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH)
  • The Defence Ministry said 10 helicopters would be for the IAF and five for the Army
  • “The CCS has also approved infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 377 crore,” it said
  • The state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) manufactures the choppers
  • The LCH is equipped with requisite agility, manoeuvrability and extended range
  • The three services are enhancing their combat capabilities in view of India facing security challenges, including along the China border. tns

