Make yoga part of daily routine: PM Modi

New Delhi, June 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people on Sunday to make yoga a part of their daily routine, saying its benefits are countless.
He noted that the International Yoga Day will be observed globally in a few days on June 21, while urging people to be a part of the exercise.
Modi also posted a YouTube link about “yoga in our daily lives”.
