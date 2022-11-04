Malabar naval drill from Nov 8

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 3

The navies of India, the US, Japan and Australia will participate in the 26th edition of Malabar exercise off the coast of Japan from November 8 to 18.

The four-nation exercise will have Indian naval ships INS Shivalik and INS Kamorta and surveillance plane P8-I based out of Yokosuka, Japan. The exercise will witness a high-tempo exercises in multiple domains of warfare.