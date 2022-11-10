Malabar naval drills begin off Japan coast

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 9

The Malabar series of naval exercises involving India, Japan, Australia and the US began off the coast of Japan today in the backdrop of China’s increasing military muscle-flexing in the region.

The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), the host, said the aim of the wargame was to “realise a free and open Indo-Pacific and improve the inter-operability of the JMSDF with the US, Indian and the Australian Navies”.

“Free and open Indo-Pacific” is a euphuism for opposing Chinese hegemony and attempts to impede traffic at sea and air. China is the past has been objecting to warships in the South China Sea.

The opening ceremony was hosted by the JMSDF onboard JS Hyuga, a flat-deck helicopter carrier, at Yokosuka, Japan. Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla is leading the Indian delegation.

The Malabar series of maritime exercises commenced in 1992 and have grown in complexity over the years. It includes four prominent navies in the Indo-Pacific region; incidentally, all four are partners in the Quad. Indian ships INS Shivalik and INS Kamorta and surveillance plane P8-I are participating. From the US, the super carrier USS Ronald Reagan is part of the exercise.

