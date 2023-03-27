Malayalam actor Innocent dies at 75

Kochi, March 26
Former MP and veteran Malayalam actor Innocent died on Sunday at a hospital here. He was 75. The actor, who was under treatment at the hospital since March 3, breathed his last at 10.30 pm.
“He was infected with Covid and had respiratory issues along with multiple organ failure resulting in heart failure," the hospital said in a release.He was admitted to the critical care unit of the hospital.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the two missiles we...
2 men shot at in a gurdwara in US state of California
The shooting takes place on Sunday at around 2.30 pm at the ...
Martyr's son called Mir Jafar but no case filed: Priyanka
Hits back at BJP | Cong brass holds ‘satyagraha’ for Rahul
2 NSCN-K (NS) militants escape from Arunachal jail after killing guard
Roksen Homcha Lowang and Tiptu Kitnya, who were lodged at th...