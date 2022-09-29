Malayalam actors 'molested' at mall

Kozhikode, September 28
In a shocking revelation made through an Instagram post, a popular Malayalam actress has said she experienced sexual misconduct during a film promotion event at a mall in north Kerala district.
The state women’s panel condemned the incident and the police launched a probe. Expressing anguish, she said another actress had a similar experience at the mall during the event late Tuesday night. A purported video of the incident went viral on social media platforms which was aired by local TV channels.
“Kozhikode is a place I loved a lot. But tonight while returning after a programme, a person from the crowd grabbed me. It disgusts me to say where! Are people around us so frustrated? We had been to several places as part of the promotion. But I never had such an experience anywhere else. My colleague also had a similar experience. She reacted...but I couldn’t in that situation as I was dumbstruck...,” the actor said in a post.
The other actress also shared the harrowing experience through her Instagram page. She said the mall was overcrowded and security personnel were struggling to manage the crowds. A person had misbehaved with one of her co-stars but she could not react.
