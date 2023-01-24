Maldives backs India for '28-29 UNSC seat

New Delhi, January 23
As India seeks another term for two years at the UN Security Council, the Maldives has said it would support its candidature for a non-permanent seat for the 2028-29 term.
“The Government of Maldives has decided to support India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat of the UNSC for the 2028-29 term. The decision was taken following Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar’s visit from January 18 and 19,” said the Maldives’ Foreign Ministry.
