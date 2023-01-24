Maldives backs India for '28-29 UNSC seat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 23

As India seeks another term for two years at the UN Security Council, the Maldives has said it would support its candidature for a non-permanent seat for the 2028-29 term.

“The Government of Maldives has decided to support India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat of the UNSC for the 2028-29 term. The decision was taken following Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar’s visit from January 18 and 19,” said the Maldives’ Foreign Ministry.