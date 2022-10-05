Maldives slaps terror charge on 38 for Yoga Day ruckus

New Delhi, October 4
The Maldives government has charged 38 persons on various grounds, including terrorism, for storming and disrupting the International Yoga Day celebration organised by the Indian Cultural Centre in Male in June.
A mob had stormed the national stadium in Male on June 21, scuffled with participants and vandalised property before they were dispersed. Co-sponsored by the Indian Cultural Centre, the Yoga Day event was attended by then Indian envoy Munu Mahawar and prominent citizens of Maldives.
The official statement came after Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra had visited Maldives recently and met Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi to discuss bilateral defence cooperation.
Maldives President Ibu Solih had condemned the disruption and assured that those responsible would be “swiftly brought before the law”. However, it was over three months after the incident and in the wake of the Foreign Secretary’s visit to the Maldives that the charges were filed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...