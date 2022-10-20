 Mallikarjun Kharge is Cong prez; immediate task Himachal, Gujarat elections : The Tribune India

Mallikarjun Kharge is Cong prez; immediate task Himachal, Gujarat elections

Mallikarjun Kharge is Cong prez; immediate task Himachal, Gujarat elections

Shashi Tharoor with newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, October 19

The Congress on Wednesday elected Karnataka strongman Mallikarjun Kharge as its first non-Gandhi president in 24 years in an overwhelming mandate that places onerous responsibilities on the new chief.

Editorial: New Cong chief

Even as the counting was underway, rival Shashi Tharoor’s poll agents complained of “voter fraud” in UP, a charge they withdrew later and dubbed as “baseless” by Congress election in-charge Madhusudan Mistry.

Kharge won with 84 per cent of the 9,385 votes cast and bagging 7,897 votes, almost eight times those of Lok Sabha MP Tharoor’s 1,072 votes. The widely anticipated victory of the former nine-term Karnataka MLA Kharge (80), viewed as an establishment candidate, over Tharoor (66), comes at a time when the Congress faces massive headwinds in the electoral seas.

The 137-year-old party is in power on its own in only Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh (both due for elections next year); faces an aggressive incumbent BJP in poll-bound Himachal and Gujarat weeks from now; stares at tough nine Assembly elections, including in Kharge’s home state Karnataka in 2023, followed by the General Election not so long after in 2024.

Conscious of his burdens and a hugely fragile Congress which continues to suffer defections, Kharge signalled a “collective approach” in his first remarks after getting elected today. “Everyone is equal here. We have to collectively fight attacks on our Constitution and the conspiracy to destroy democracy. We have to fight the fascist forces which, under the garb of communalism, are attacking democratic institutions,” said the Congress president-elect who will assume charge on October 26, relieving incumbent Sonia Gandhi, who has helmed the party for the longest time in its history—22 years from 1998 to 2017 and again from 2017 to date.

The top challenge would be assertion of his independence at a time when Sonia and her children Rahul and Priyanka continue to dominate the party’s mindscape. Even Tharoor, member of the G23 group that wanted Gandhis to have only an advisory role in the party, while conceding defeat today heaped praises on the Congress’ first family. “We owe an irredeemable debt to outgoing president Sonia Gandhi... hope she continues to guide the new leadership in overcoming the challenges ahead. My thanks also to Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for doing their own bit to support free and neutral elections,” Tharoor wrote.

That Kharge’s victory was a foregone conclusion was always clear and was validated today when Rahul referred to him as party president even when the counting of votes was on. It was left to Sonia to signal Kharge’s independence in the new role as she called on him this evening rather than the other way round. Accompanied by daughter Priyanka, Sonia spent an hour at Kharge’s Rajaji residence.

The veteran who described himself as a “common man from humble beginnings, a common worker who had been elected chief”, however, reflected his deep deference to Gandhis in his acceptance remarks today. “I thank Rahul Gandhi for his congratulations and a promise to work as the party’s soldier,” said Kharge, who also hailed Sonia’s personal sacrifices and leadership of the party.

As the shadow of the first family of the Congress looms, Kharge would be judged on his decisions in the face of multiple challenges— making the Congress election battle-ready in the face of PM Modi’s fierce attacks over corruption and dynastic politics and mass connect; reviving the largely defunct Congress organisation; restoring the party’s primacy in the opposition space; implementing radical reforms the party vowed at the mid-May Udaipur ‘Chintan Shivir’ and maintaining his independence in the face of insinuations that he is an establishment candidate, a belief Rahul enforced in Andhra Pradesh today.

Rahul calls kharge prez before result

  • Even as the counting was underway, Rahul Gandhi announced Kharge was ‘establishment candidate’
  • “Can’t comment on Cong chief’s role. That’s for Kharge to comment on,” Rahul said in Andhra
  • Tharoor’s team alleged ‘bungling’ in UP, sought all votes be declared invalid
  • Madhusudan Mistry, poll in-charge, called the charge baseless. “Tharoor camp made a strategic retreat after Kharge swept the election,” Mistry said.

Bags 84% votes

Mallikarjun Kharge 7,897

Shashi Tharoor 1,072

Votes cast 9,385

Invalid votes 416

Challenges ahead

  • Making Cong election battle-ready in face of an aggressive BJP
  • Reviving Congress organisation
  • Restoring party’s primacy in the Opposition space
  • Maintaining own independence as shadow of the Gandhis looms

PM sends best wishes to Kharge

My best wishes to Mallikarjun Kharge ji for his new responsibility as president of Congress. — Narendra Modi, PM

Need to fight collectively

We have to collectively fight attacks on our Constitution and the conspiracy to destroy democracy. — Mallikarjun Kharge

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Watch: ‘VVIP brat’ fires gunshots after buying Bentley in Mohali’s Kharar, FIR after video goes viral

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Fugitive gangster Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer

3
Nation

Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years

4
Himachal

New Delhi-Una Vande Bharat Express begins regular service; to run six days a week

5
Trending

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

6
Ludhiana

Drug addict, who killed wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar, commits suicide

7
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: India asks citizens to leave Ukraine immediately

8
World

China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist

9
Nation

New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022

10
Entertainment

Sunny Deol gives ‘bhutta’ treat to his gang in Manali on his 66th birthday

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit
Diaspora

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concurs
Trending

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concur

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’
Trending

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

Top News

China blocks bid to blacklist 2 Pak terrorists, again

China puts on hold India, US move to blacklist Hafiz Saeed's son at UN

Rupee hits a fresh record low of 83.06 against US dollar

Rupee hits a fresh record low of 83.06 against US dollar

The dollar index, which gauges greenback’s strength against ...

Mallikarjun Kharge is Cong prez; immediate task Himachal, Gujarat elections

Mallikarjun Kharge is Cong prez; immediate task Himachal, Gujarat elections

‘Putin sent me 20 bottles of Vodka’: Italy-ex PM's remarks under scanner

‘Putin sent me 20 bottles of Vodka’: Italy-ex PM's remarks under scanner

Vodka imports from Russia are banned but Massrali said she w...

Aware of reports of Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri journalist being prevented from travelling to US: State dept

Aware of reports of Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri journalist being prevented from travelling to US: State dept


Cities

View All

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Amritsar: Firecracker prices to remain high this Diwali

Amritsar civic body acts tough against encroachers

12 booked for changing girdawari of government land in Amritsar village

Amritsar: Protest by ministerial staff continues, enters 10th day

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Now, material from MC plant mandatory for govt projects

Now, material from MC plant mandatory for govt projects

Fill PGI vacancies regularly: RS panel

UT quashes Estate Office order

Rs 50K bounty on 4 GBP fugitives

74.8% Vande Bharat occupancy on Day 1

Verka to supply 2 lakh litres of milk to Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Verka to supply 2 lakh litres of milk to Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Delhi cops arrest gangster Deepak Tinu from Ajmer

Delhi CM recommends Raaj Kumar Anand's name for Cabinet berth

EOW to probe role of 82 jail officials in crime syndicate

'Life' over, 50L vehicles de-registered in Delhi

File to move abroad rejected twice, Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Sultanpur Lodhi girl Chahat ranks 30th in HCS (Judicial) exam

Surya Enclave residents meet Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora, seek flyover construction

Golden girl Rachna qualifies for state games

Act against Una-based unit for causing pollution: Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari

Stubble burning at 7-year low, Ludhiana still among top 10 most polluted

Stubble burning at 7-year low, Ludhiana still among top 10 most polluted

Ministerial staff to strike till October 26

Civic body ignoring poor condition of Sherpur Road

3 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Marriage proposal rejected, youth dies by suicide

Don’t turn Rajindra hospital into referral institute: Bhagwant Mann to admn

Don’t turn Rajindra hospital into referral institute: Bhagwant Mann to admn

Patiala girl cracks HJS exam in first attempt

Patiala's rural areas see dip in institutional deliveries

DSP found dead of bullet injury in Nabha