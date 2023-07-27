Mallikarjun Kharge takes a dig at Amit Shah over Manipur

New Delhi, July 26
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and alleged that there was a world of difference between his words and his actions on the Manipur issue.
Kharge said this while replying to Shah's letter in which Shah sought cooperation from the Congress and all Opposition parties in Parliament to discuss the Manipur issue.
Kharge wrote that the day PM compared the Opposition alliance with terrorist organisations, the same day Home Minister wrote a letter seeking cooperation from the Opposition parties. Kharge wrote that difference between the government and the Opposition has always existed, but now, one can see differences within the government as well.
