 Mamata Banerjee convenes all-party meet on West Bengal Statehood Day on August 29

  • Mamata Banerjee convenes all-party meet on West Bengal Statehood Day on August 29

Mamata Banerjee convenes all-party meet on West Bengal Statehood Day on August 29

Meeting has been convened at the state secretariat of Nabanna

Mamata Banerjee convenes all-party meet on West Bengal Statehood Day on August 29

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI file



IANS

Kolkata, August 23

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened an-party meeting on August 29 to discuss the celebration of the “Statehood Day for West Bengal,” on the occasion of  Poila Boishakh (Bengali New Year).

The meeting has been convened at the state secretariat of Nabanna at 4.30 p.m, a member of the state Cabinet has confirmed.

However, the Opposition BJP has strongly criticised the proposed all-party meeting and said that this is a deliberate attempt to distort the history of the state.

“The people will ultimately reject those forces that are trying to distort the history of the state. There is absolutely no connection with Bengali New Years’ Day and the Statehood Day for West Bengal,” said BJP state spokesman in West Bengal Samik Bhattacharya.

The BJP prefers to celebrate the West Bengal Foundation Day on June 20. This year there had been tussle between the state government and the Raj Bhavan after the Governor C.V. Ananda Bose celebrated West Bengal Foundation Day within the Governor’s House premises on that day.

The development attracted scathing criticisms from the Chief Minister who said that she is stunned at the decision of the Governor on this count. She even sent a communiqué to the Governor, claiming that since inception the people of West Bengal have never rejoiced or commemorated or celebrated any day as the foundation day of West Bengal.

“Rather we have seen the partition as a result of unleashing of communal forces that could not be resisted at that point of time,” the letter read.

She had also said that she strongly protests against this “a historical, unconstitutional and unilateral decision” of the Union Government to commemorate the “so-called Foundation Day of West Bengal” on June 20,” she said in the communiqué.

#Mamata Banerjee #West Bengal

