Mamata Banerjee may be arrested soon, claims West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar

ANI

Kolkata (West Bengal), September 28

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar made startling revelations against the Mamata Banerjee-led government and claimed that the TMC supremo may be arrested soon.

"Mamata Banerjee may be arrested by December. 41 TMC people's names are with top leadership. The government will fall in December," said Majumdar.

BJP leader and film star Mithun Chakraborty had also claimed to be in touch with TMC MLAs.

"I am in touch with 21 MLAs of Mamata Banerjee's party, I said this earlier and again, I stand by my point. I request you just wait for the time," added Mithun Chakraborty.

West Bengal BJP Vice-President Dilip Ghosh called out Mamata Banerjee's inauguration of Durga Puja during "Pitru Paksha".

"Mamata Banerjee is destroying the sanctity of Durga Puja by inaugurating the puja in Pitru Paksha, all the works of Mamata Banerjee are wrong, that is why there was a mistake in chanting the mantra while worshipping Goddess Durga," said Ghosh.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari said that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) won't last even for the next six months in the state.

His remarks came after the ruling party put up posters claiming that a "new and reformed TMC" come in the next six months.

"Enforcement Directorate(ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are doing their job. This party (TMC) will not last for even six months, December is their deadline," LoP Suvendu Adhikari had said in Purba Medinipur.

#mamata banerjee #west bengal