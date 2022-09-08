Mamata Banerjee slams Centre for not inviting her to be part of Sheikh Hasina's India visit

Kolkata, September 8
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the Centre for not inviting her to be a part of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ongoing visit to India.
Banerjee said she was curious over why the BJP-led central government was “worried” about her meeting Hasina.
"I share an excellent relationship with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, but (the Centre) did not invite me to be a part of her visit," she said while addressing a special session of the Trinamool Congress.
"I don't want to talk about external affairs or bilateral ties. But I have noticed that the Centre tries to stop me whenever I am invited to any foreign country. I want to know why the Union government is so worried about me meeting foreign dignitaries," Banerjee said.
Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day tour to expand the overall ties between the two countries.
