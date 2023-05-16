Kolkata, May 16
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would participate in the Niti Aayog meeting scheduled in New Delhi on May 27, and highlight the issues the state has been facing.
Banerjee also claimed that the erstwhile Planning Commission gave states a platform to speak and resolve issues, but now the Centre "decides the agenda" to discuss at Niti Aayog meetings.
“I will participate (in the meeting). There is no other platform to highlight the issues of the state…even if I am allowed to speak only at the end," she said on Monday.
"They will maybe let me speak after sunset and after everyone. Still, I will go. I have been escalating several matters related to West Bengal, and I will highlight those,” the CM said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress leader Shivakumar to reach Delhi today to discuss Karnataka govt formation
Shivakumar leaves for Delhi, says he was asked to come alone
Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today
Services Secretary Ashish More was removed by the Delhi gove...
Mamata Banerjee to participate in Niti Aayog meeting on May 27
Claims that the erstwhile Planning Commission gave states a ...
Jaishankar meets Belgian Prime Minister; discusses bilateral cooperation
Jaishankar arrives in Brussels on Monday evening for the las...
6 killed in fire at New Zealand hostel
52 people had made it out of the building but firefighters a...