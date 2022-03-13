Mamata names Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo as TMC candidates for bypolls

Kolkata, March 14
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday named Shatrughan Sinha as TMC’s candidate for bypoll to Asansol parliamentary seat, and Babul Supiyo as nominee for Ballygunge assembly byelection.
“Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Lok Sabha by-election from Asansol,” the TMC boss tweeted.
“Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by-election from Ballygunge. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Ma- Mati- Manush!” she wrote.
The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the saffron party last year and joined the TMC.
The Ballygunge assembly seat fell vacant following the demise of state minister Subrata Mukherjee.
