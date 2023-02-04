Man acquitted in 2012 Chhawla gang-rape and murder case arrested for killing auto-rickshaw driver

New Delhi, February 4
Delhi Police have arrested two men, including a man who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in a 2012 Chhawla gang-rape and murder case, for allegedly killing an auto-rickshaw driver in Dwarka’s Sector-14 area, officials said on Saturday.
Besides Vinod, the other accused has been identified as Pawan, they said.
Anar Singh, a 44-year-old auto-rickshaw driver and a resident of Munirka, was stabbed to death in Dwarka early on January 26. He had a stab injury on his neck.
Interrogation of the accused revealed that after boarding the auto-rickshaw, they tried to rob the driver upon reaching Dwarka. When the driver resisted, they stabbed him and fled, police said.
According to a senior police officer, Vinod recently came out of jail where he was lodged for around 10 years in connection with the Chhawla gang-rape and murder case.
The Supreme Court had acquitted three men who were sentenced to death for the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Delhi’s Chhawla area in 2012.
Her mutilated body was found three days after she was abducted. The woman worked in Gurugram’s Cyber City area and belonged to Uttarakhand.
