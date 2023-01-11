Man arrested for urinating at gate in Delhi airport departure area

PTI

New Delhi, January 11

A 39-year-old drunken man was arrested for allegedly urinating at a gate in the departure area of terminal-3 at the IGI Airport here, police said on Wednesday.

Jauhar Ali Khan, a resident of Bihar who was arrested after the Sunday evening incident, was later released the same day on a bail bond, they said.

A senior police officer said they received information on Sunday at around 5.30pm that a man urinated publicly at Gate 6 in the departure area of terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to police, Khan seemed to be in a drunken condition and he created a nuisance at a public place by screaming and abusing other people.

He was scheduled to depart to Dammam in Saudi Arabia, they said.

Khan was examined at the Safdarjung Hospital and was found to have consumed alcohol, Deputy Commissioner of Police (airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

A case under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the IGI airport and Khan was arrested. He was later released on a bail bond, the DCP said.