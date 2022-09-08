Man cracks joke about 'wife carrying bomb in bag' at Indore airport; ends up missing flight and apologising later

Bhopal, September 8
Cracking a joke by an air passenger about having a 'bomb in the bag' led to a family in trouble during the security check at Devi Ahilyabai International (DAI) Airport in Indore.
However, the family was let off only after submitting a written apology, but they missed their flight due to the intense checking and questioning by the security personnel.
Official sources said during a routine security check at the entrance of the airport, a male passenger 'cracked' a joke about having a bomb in his wife's bag. This led to the security personnel doing an intense checking of their luggage, which led to other passengers waiting until the couple was taken to a security room for questioning.
An official claimed the incident was reported on Sunday night when the male passenger, who along with his wife and daughter, had come to board a flight for his destination at the DAI Airport.
He allegedly said his wife was "carrying a bomb in her bag".
During questioning, the man apologised for his irresponsible act and nothing objectionable was found in his luggage, the official said.
They were let off only after they submitted a written apology and ended up missing their flight.
"Our security team interrogated all three passengers and it turned out be a joke cracked on wife. They were asked to submit their apology in written and ensure not to repeat the same in future," the airport official added. IANS
