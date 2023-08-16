Man, daughter drown in dam backwaters during picnic in Pune

Pune, August 16
A 45-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter drowned while swimming in the backwaters of Bhatghar dam during a picnic in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the victims, Shirish Dharmadhikari and Aishwarya, along with other family members came for the picnic near Pasure village in Bhor tehsil, located close to the dam backwaters, an official from Bhor police station said.
"The deceased ventured into the backwaters of the dam for a swim. They drowned while playing in the water. The other family members then raised an alarm," the official said.
"A search operation was subsequently launched. The girl's body was fished out late in the evening, while the man's body was recovered on Wednesday morning," the police said.
