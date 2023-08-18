Man dies after being crushed under train at Mumbai railway station after altercation with couple

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 18

A tragic incident took place at Mumbai’s Sion railway station on the night of August 13 that claimed the life of a 26-year-old man.

The accident took place a little after 9pm on Sunday when an altercation happened between the victim, Dinesh Rathore, and a husband-wife duo, who were waiting for the train to travel to Markhud.

Reportedly, the woman, Sheetal Mane, was pushed by Dinesh, following which she started hitting Dinesh with an umbrella that she was carrying. Seeing this, her husband, Avinash Mane, intervened and slapped the victim. The blow to the victim was so intense that he fell on the tracks.

Seeing this, the couple and others waiting at the platform rushed to signal an approaching train to stop. However, it was too late and the victim, who could not get back to the platform, rolled a few times under the train and got crushed to death.

Initially, an Accidental Death Report was registered by the Dadar GRP. However, CCTV footage confirmed that the victim fell on the tracks after he was hit by Avinash, following which a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against the couple.

The couple was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and produced before a court on Wednesday after which they were remanded to police custody.

The victim was an employee of the BEST.

