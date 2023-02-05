Man dies by suicide after killing wife, 2 kids in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), February 5
A 42-year-old man on Sunday took his own life after murdering his wife and two kids in a village here, police said.
The murder-suicide took place in Devkali village under the Gola police station limits, and the victims were identified by police as Indra Kumar Maurya, his wife Sushila (38), daughter Chandni (10) and son Aryan (8).
Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said local people alerted police on noticing smoke coming out of the house.
“We found a partially burnt man’s body, a woman’s body and two bodies of children. The bodies of the woman and the children had cut marks on their necks and abdomens,” he said.
According to police, Maurya was a habitual drinker and gambler. He also owed money to a lot of people, they suggested.
A forensic team inspected the crime spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination, the officer said, adding, “It seems that Indra Kumar first killed his wife and children and later, set himself on fire. The matter is being investigated.”
