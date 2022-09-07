Man dressed as ‘King Mahabali’ does transactions at SBI bank in Kerala; video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 7

As the people in Kerala celebrate the homecoming of King Mahabali during the annual Malayali harvest festival Onam, a man took his enthusiasm of the festivities to his work place.

A video of the man, an employee of the State Bank of India, doing transactions while being dressed as King Mahabali, has been doing the rounds on the Internet.

In the now viral video, the man in the bank’s Thalassery branch can be seen sitting in a chair sporting a cycle-bar moustache, a golden crown over his head and a Mahabali costume. He can be spotted nonchalantly dispensing financial transactions for customers with an ‘olakuda’ (palm leaf umbrella) kept beside his seat.

The video was shared by former president of SBI Foundation Nixon Joseph and has so far amassed over 31k views. It showed people standing in front of a bank counter manned by ‘King Mahabali’.

Watch the video here:

A staff of @TheOfficialSBI Tellicherry dispensing services at the counter dressed as the legendary King Mahabali whose yearly visits fall on the #Onam day. Kudos to his spirit and gumption 👏👏 @opmishra64 #Kerala pic.twitter.com/jELIGsKowl — Nixon Joseph (@NixonJoseph1708) September 4, 2022

“A staff of @TheOfficialSBI Tellicherry dispensing services at the counter dressed as the legendary King Mahabali whose yearly visits fall on the #Onam day. Kudos to his spirit and gumption @opmishra64 #Kerala,” read the caption.

The man’s zeal for the festival and his unique idea of imbibing its vibe even while being at work has caught the attention of netizens.

The man received appreciation for carrying the spirit of Onam. A user commented, “Great to see his energy level and commitment,” while another wrote, “Applaud the Onam spirit! This staff is courageous indeed and I applaud that!”

Great to see his energy level and commitment 👍👍 — Om Prakash Mishra, (@opmishra64) September 4, 2022

👍👍applaud the Onam spirit! This staff is courageous indeed and I applaud that 👏 considering in college the guys who rarely attended class were called Mahabali! 😀 — Kris (@Kris83023070) September 4, 2022

Great gesture by staff, Banks should also celebrate each festivity with maximum enthusiasm — Bhai Dharam (@GURUJHA) September 4, 2022

Great and appreciable...

His Praja would be happy if he give payments without cheque or debit account... as Aashirwad... — Dilip Kumar (@dilipkkarn) September 4, 2022

The 10-day-long festival during the harvest season marks the homecoming of Mahabali, a mythical King whose reign was considered a golden era in the history of Kerala.