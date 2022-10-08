Man-eating tiger which killed 11 people shot dead in Bihar

Patna, October 8
A man-eating tiger, which mauled 11 people to death in Bihar in past one month, was shot dead in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) on Saturday.
VTR director Nesh Mani said the forest and Wildlife department has formed a team comprising 400 officials and eight sharpshooters to shoot dead the feline.
Mani said the big cat had targeted a mother-son duo in Balua village under Gowardhan police station on Saturday morning. After killing them, the tiger fled to an agricultural field.
"Our eight sub teams, each comprising one sharpshooter cornered the tiger in the sugarcane field and gunned it down. The tiger sustained four gunshot wounds and died on the spot," Mani said.
The feline had killed 35-year-old Sanjay Kumar Yadav in Dumri village on Friday and a 12-year old minor girl on Wednesday night.
The forest and wildlife department were facing public outrage in the region as the tiger had killed so many people. Keeping this in view, the Bihar government had given shoot at sight order. IANS
