Man ends life after killing wife, two children in Chennai with wood-cutting machine

Chennai, May 28
A 41-year-old man killed his wife and two young children allegedly with a portable electric wood cutter and then ended his life at his house in Pozhichalur at Pallavaram here, police said on Saturday.
The gruesome deaths came to light when the neighbours, on suspicion, went up to the house and found the family of four lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit.
Upon being informed, the Shankar Nagar police rushed to the spot and held preliminary enquiries.
The horrid incident sent shock waves in the neighbourhood.
"The man apparently resorted to committing the crime due to financial distress. The deceased has been identified as Prakash (41), his wife Gayatri and two children aged 13 and nine," a senior police official said.
The bodies have been sent to Chromepet government hospital for post-mortem, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab withdraws security of 424 VIPs
These include former MLAs, jathedars of two Takhts, heads of...
Punjab withdraws 3 security guards of Akal Takht jathedar; he offers to return even remaining 3
The Punjab govt has withdrawn the security of 424 VIPs in th...
DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially abled child
IndiGo had on May 9 said the boy was denied permission to bo...
Spared no effort in serving country in last 8 years, PM Modi says in Gujarat
Was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a 200-bed mult...
Centre to develop framework to check fake or misleading reviews on e-commerce websites
E-commerce players must disclose as to how they choose the ‘...