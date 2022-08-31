Man held for raping one-and-half-year-old infant in UP

Kushinagar, August 31

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a one-and-half-year-old infant girl in his neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, police said.

According to police, Ravi Rai, a resident of the Vishnupura area, of Kushinagar district used to often play with the girl.

Rai came to the child's house and took her away to buy chocolates.

When Rai did not return even after two hours, the girl's family members went to his house and inquired about their daughter, but was unable to find her there.

The girl's family members subsequently informed the police.

During police interrogation, the accused admitted raping the girl who was then recovered from a farm.

On the written complaint of the girl's family members, police have registered a case against the man under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Ritesh Kumar Singh, said, "The police have arrested the accused and the baby girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital." IANS