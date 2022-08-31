Man held for raping one-and-half-year-old infant in UP

Kushinagar, August 31
A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a one-and-half-year-old infant girl in his neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, police said.
According to police, Ravi Rai, a resident of the Vishnupura area, of Kushinagar district used to often play with the girl.
Rai came to the child's house and took her away to buy chocolates.
When Rai did not return even after two hours, the girl's family members went to his house and inquired about their daughter, but was unable to find her there.
The girl's family members subsequently informed the police.
During police interrogation, the accused admitted raping the girl who was then recovered from a farm.
On the written complaint of the girl's family members, police have registered a case against the man under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Additional Superintendent of Police, Ritesh Kumar Singh, said, "The police have arrested the accused and the baby girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital." IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...